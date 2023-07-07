Timberwolves sign 2nd-round pick Jaylen Clark to 2-way deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed one of their two second-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft to his first contract.

Friday, the team announced it inked guard Jaylen Clark to a two-way deal.

Clark, the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year at UCLA, was chosen 53rd overall in the draft by Minnesota.

He suffered an Achilles injury in March that is expected to sideline him for at least part of the season.

The Timberwolves also drafted Leonard Miller with the 33rd pick of the second round of the draft. He hasn’t yet signed a contract.