Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert reviews loss to Thunder, looks ahead to Monday vs. Charlotte

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert spoke with the media on Monday morning following shoot-around. The Wolves host Charlotte Monday night.

Gobert touched on a few topics, including preparing for the postseason all year long, playing with Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr., as well as bouncing back from Saturday’s loss to the Thunder.

Conley Jr. (rest) won’t play Monday, while Edwards (illness) is questionable.

***Click the video box above for Rudy Gobert’s session with reporters***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Charlotte Hornets (9-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-12, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Minnesota looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Timberwolves are 17-3 in home games. Minnesota has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 4-17 away from home. Charlotte ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up (13.6). The Hornets average 108.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 107.3 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 123-117 on Dec. 2, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.7% and averaging 25.9 points for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 101.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.