Timberwolves ready for in-season tournament game Tuesday vs. Thunder

Following shoot-around on Tuesday morning, Wolves center Rudy Gobert and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker spoke about their goal to advance to the next round of the in-season tournament, and facing Chet Holmgren as well as the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert discussed how different it is for 7-footers to play, train, and recover. Alexander-Walker talked about the opportunity the Timberwolves have given him, and how he feels he’s become a better player.

The Wolves host the Thunder Tuesday night. It’ll be Holmgren’s first game as a pro in his hometown. He starred at Minnehaha Academy before transitioning to Gonzaga. He missed last year with a foot injury after being the second overall pick by OKC in the 2022 Draft.