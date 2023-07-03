Timberwolves re-sign Luka Garza to 2-way contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back a former national player of the year on a two-way contract.

Monday, the team announced it re-signed forward Luka Garza to a two-way deal, the same type of contract he had with the club last season.

The 6-foot-10 forward is entering his third season in the NBA and second with Minnesota after appearing in 28 games for the Wolves last season. In those games, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 54.3% shooting and 35.9% from three.

He also started 15 games for the G League Iowa Wolves last season, averaging 30.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 63.3% shooting from the field and 47.1% from three. He also was named a captain for the NBA G League Next Up Game, leading his team to a win and earning MVP honors during the NBA All-Star Weekend event.

Garza played collegiately at the University of Iowa, where he became the program’s all-time leading scorer and the 2020-21 National Player of the Year.

He was drafted by Detroit 52nd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft but was cut after his rookie season.

The announcement comes the same day sources confirmed to KSTP Sports that the team reached a five-year max contract extension with Anthony Edwards.