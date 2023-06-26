Timberwolves introduce draft acquisitions Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark

Timberwolves introduce 2023 NBA Draft Picks Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

The Timberwolves introduced draft acquisitions Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark at a news conference Monday at Target Center.

***Click the video box above to watch the news conference***

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected 19-year-old Miller with the 33rd overall pick in the NBA Draft last Thursday.

The Wolves dealt the San Antonio Spurs two future second round picks in order take the 6-foot-9 forward who played for the NBA G League Ignite last season where he averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

A native of Canada, Miller is an intriguing prospect who some thought could be drafted late in the first round.

The Timberwolves also selected UCLA’s Jaylen Clark with the 53rd overall pick in the draft. He’s recovering after tearing his Achilles in March.

Clark, 6-foot-5, was named the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, 2022-23 NABC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, UCLA’s first defensive player of the year winner since Russell Westbrook in 2007-08. He averaged 13.0 points, 1.9 assists and a Pac-12 leading 2.6 steals per game (tied for fourth-best in the nation).

Additionally, Clark was named to the 2022-23 All-Pac-12 Second Team and was a two-time Pac 12 All-Defensive Team honoree (2021-22 and 2022-23).

The Riverside, Calif., native played on an AAU team with current NBA players Evan and Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu. Clark attended the same high school (Etwanda High School) as current Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin.

