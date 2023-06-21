Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly talks pre-draft strategy

nbsp;

The Timberwolves hold the No. 53 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. Wolves’ President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly talked with the media on Wednesday previewing their second round option.

Going into the draft, Minnesota doesn’t have a first round pick. They sent their 2023 first-rounder to the Utah Jazz as part of a trade package for center Rudy Gobert.

Thursday’s draft starts at 7 p.m. (CT) and is located at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.