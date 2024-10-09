Timberwolves preseason game against Nuggets pushed forward

As the Timberwolves prepare for their preseason opener this Friday, a schedule change has been made for next week’s matchup.

The Timberwolves’ preseason game against the Denver Nuggets was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18; however, that time has now been changed to Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

The change was made to accommodate the WNBA Finals schedule after the Minnesota Lynx secured their spot in the championship series Tuesday night.

Oct.18 is slated as Game 4 of the WNBA Finals and will be held in Minnesota.