Timberwolves prepare for vital eight-game stretch for playoff push

The Timberwolves have eight games left in the regular season with playoff hopes in front of them. Head coach Chris Finch chatted with the media on Friday before Minnesota opens a three-game road trip on Sunday starting with the Golden State Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns participated in his first full practice on Friday since sustaining a right calf injury in late November. Towns played Wednesday night for the first time in 114 days and scored 22 points in 26 minutes against Atlanta.

Anthony Edwards didn’t practice on Friday and was out due to an illness according to Finch. Guard Jordan McLaughlin returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday’s game vs Atlanta after being out with an illness.

As of Friday afternoon, the Timberwolves are 37-37 overall on the season and hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference standings.