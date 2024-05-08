Timberwolves practice report, May 8: Realization that Denver isn’t going to surrender

Following Timberwolves practice on Wednesday, head coach Chris Finch, PG Mike Conley Jr., and F Kyle Anderson met with reporters, including KSTP’s Chris Long.

The Wolves have a commanding 2-0 lead over Denver, with Game 3 Friday night at Target Center at 8:30 p.m.

The Wolves are now 6-0 this postseason, with four consecutive wins on the road.

Some great notes, courtesy of Timberwolves public relations:

With its Game 2 win, Minnesota becomes the 34th team in NBA history to win both Game 1 and Game 2 of a best-of-seven playoff series on the road. Of the previous 33 teams that did so, 28 went on to win the series. The Wolves are now the sixth Western Conference team since 2000 to win their first four road playoff games. Of the previous five teams to do so, four went on to win the NBA Finals.