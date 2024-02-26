Timberwolves working through offensive issues, plus encouraging Rudy Gobert injury update

The Timberwolves have another home back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday vs. the Spurs and Grizzlies. So, with a rare opportunity to practice, the Wolves did just that Monday morning at Mayo Clinic Square.

Afterwards, coach Chris Finch, PG Mike Conley Jr., and F Kyle Anderson spoke with KSTP Sports.

The No. 1 topic was the offensive issues, particularly the last two games. The Wolves’ offensive rating is 17th in the NBA.

The Wolves, due to owning the tiebreaker over Oklahoma City, are the No. 1 seed in the West with a record of 40-17.

The Wolves are in the middle of a 7-game homestand. They lost to Milwaukee on Friday, then beat Brooklyn on Saturday.

Center Rudy Gobert (ankle) practiced on Monday after missing Saturday’s game.