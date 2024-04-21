Timberwolves postgame interviews after “statement win” in Game 1 vs Phoenix

After failing to be within single-digits of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of all three regular season meetings, the Timberwolves exploded in the third quarter on the way to a 120-95 blowout win in Game One of their best-of-seven first round playoff series.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame interviews with Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and head coach Chris Finch

The win is only the Timberwolves third win in fourteen Game Ones the franchise has played. They entered this postseason 2-11 all-time in Game Ones.

Historically, NBA teams taking Game One of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 75.3% of the time (454-149). That percentage goes up to 84.7% when the home team wins the series opener.

Game Two is back at Target Center on Tuesday night.