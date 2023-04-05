Timberwolves: Naz Reid has surgery on broken wrist, still sidelined indefinitely

The Minnesota Timberwolves provided an update on an important but injured member of the bench Wednesday.

The organization announced that big man Naz Reid, who broke his wrist in a game at Phoenix on March 29, had successful surgery Wednesday in New York.

Despite the surgery, the team says Reid will still be out indefinitely.

He’d been a key part of the team, especially in the past eight games before he was injured, as he’d scored in double figures in each of those games, including more than 20 points three times. For the season, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game this season while shooting 34.6% on threes and 65.3% from two-point range.

Minnesota has just two games left in the regular season: Saturday at San Antonio and Sunday against New Orleans. While the Timberwolves will at least be in the play-in tournament, their playoff seeding can still drastically fluctuate based on the outcome of their and others’ games.

As of Wednesday, Minnesota was 40-40 and sat as the ninth seed in the tightly packed Western Conference.