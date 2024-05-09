Timberwolves practice report, May 9: Expecting a chippier Denver effort Friday in Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet for the seventh time this season.

Following practice at Mayo Clinic Square on Thursday, Wolves coach Chris Finch and forward Karl-Anthony Towns spoke.

Towns touched on the Denver series, plus winning the NBA’s social justice award. Towns was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy. It was created in 2021 to honor a player for pursuit of social justice while upholding the values of equality, respect and inclusion.

Below is a Game 3 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 106-80 on May 7 led by 27 points from Anthony Edwards, while Aaron Gordon scored 20 points for the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves are 12-4 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference with 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Edwards averaging 10.7.

The Nuggets are 33-19 in conference matchups. Denver is second in the Western Conference scoring 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 16.8.

The Timberwolves score 113.0 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 109.6 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 8.4 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (106.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 29.7 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 26.7 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.