Timberwolves make a deal with Spurs and draft Leonard Miller in 2nd round

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected 19-year-old Leonard Miller with the 33rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Wolves dealt the San Antonio Spurs two future second round picks in order take the 6-foot-9 forward who played for the NBA G League Ignite last season where he averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

A native of Canada, Miller is an intriguing prospect who some thought could be drafted late in the first round.

The Timberwolves also selected UCLA’s Jaylen Clark with the 53rd overall pick in the draft.