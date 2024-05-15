Locker Room reaction from Timberwolves following Game 5 loss at Denver

KSTP Sports was in the Timberwolves locker room late Tuesday night following Game 5 in Denver. For the first time this season, the Wolves have dropped three consecutive games. After leading Denver 2-0, they now trail 3-2 with Game 6 Thursday night at Target Center.

We spoke with G Anthony Edwards, F Naz Reid, and F/C Karl-Anthony Towns.

***Click the video box above to watch Edwards, Reid, and Towns process their Game 5 loss***

The Wolves face a must-win situation in Game 6 Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to keep their season going. It’s crazy how much has changed over the course of nine days. The Wolves dominated Game 2 in Denver, and were riding a six-game postseason win streak. Since, losses in Games 3, 4, and 5.