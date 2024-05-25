Timberwolves locker room reaction after Game 2 loss to Dallas

Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer and posted his fifth triple-double of the playoffs to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-0 lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games as the Mavericks erased an 18-point deficit that stood late in the second quarter and were still down 16 midway through the third. Naz Reid went 7 for 9 from 3-point range for 23 points for the Wolves. His last try at the buzzer rimmed out.

***Click the video box for locker room interviews Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards***