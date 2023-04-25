Wolves to be without Kyle Anderson for pivotal Game 5 Tuesday at Denver

Wolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will not play in Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 at Denver. He’s out with an eye injury, the team announced.

Anderson was inadvertently struck by a stray arm from Anthony Edwards during a leap for a rebound late in the third quarter of Game 4 and did not return after suffering what the team announced as a left eye and facial contusion. Coach Chris Finch said postgame Anderson went to see an eye specialist.

The Wolves face a must-win Game 5 to keep the series alive.

TIMBERWOLVES AT NUGGETS:

Denver leads 3-1. Game 5, 8 p.m., NBA TV.

— NEED TO KNOW: The Nuggets closed the last 2½ minutes of the fourth quarter of Game 4 on a tying 12-0 run, but the Timberwolves recovered with an 18-point overtime on 6-for-8 shooting for a 114-108 victory. It denied Denver a first playoff-series sweep in franchise history and keep the first-round matchup alive despite Nikola Jokic’s playoff-career-high-tying 43 points.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Anthony Edwards. Minnesota’s All-Star guard has 129 points in four games, the second-most in the NBA playoffs behind Phoenix’s Devin Booker (139). He delivered a wide array of clutch baskets down the stretch for the Wolves in Game 4, including a pull-up 3-pointer from the wing with 11.5 seconds left in overtime to push their lead to four. He’s the first player in Wolves’ history with 100-plus points over three consecutive playoff games. Only LeBron James (eight) had more 30-plus-point playoff games before age 22 than Edwards does (five). Still, Edwards was aiming for a higher bar after his 12-for-27 shooting performance.

“I played terrible, if you ask me,” he said. “I took three bad 3s, three terrible possessions, and I damn near shot us out the game.”