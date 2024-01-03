Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns partners with YouthLink to host annual coat giveaway

Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, along with YouthLink, hosted their annual coat giveaway event on Tuesday afternoon.

YouthLink CEO Rich Melzer discussed the increased need the organization has experienced in the last year and how events like this help close the increasing gap.

Towns shared why he decided to begin doing this event and what it means to him to help youth in need.

***Click the video box above to watch Towns + Melzer address the giveaway, and to see KAT in action***

Towns has helped host a coat drive for years.

YouthLink is located in downtown Minneapolis and works with homeless youth, ages 16-24 years old across the Twin Cities.