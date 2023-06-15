Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels visits youth basketball camp in Eagan
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels visited the Wolves & Lynx Basketball Academy at the Eagan Community Center Thursday afternoon.
McDaniels spoke with media after the event and gave an update on coming back from a broken hand injury, and how tough it was for him to watch the Wolves’ short playoff run from the bench.
***Click the video box above to hear full comments from McDaniels.***
“It was hard to watch, I’m a competitor and love to play basketball,” McDaniels told KSTP’s Chris Long. “Sitting out any time during that period or game was hard, but it was a good experience to watch my teammates fight through the playoffs.”
McDaniels, a 22-year-old forward is one of the best defenders for the Timberwolves and is entering the final season of his rookie contract.