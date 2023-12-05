Wolves’ McDaniels cleared for on-court activities, McLaughlin back at practice

The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting closer to getting two injured players back.

Tuesday, the team provided updates on forward Jaden McDaniels and guard Jordan McLaughlin.

McDaniels, who has missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury, is “progressing well” and has now been cleared to participate in individual strength and development activities. His initial timeline to return was two to three weeks. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to meet that timeline and return next week.

McLaughlin, on the other hand, is now cleared to fully participate in practice. He’s been out since suffering an MCL sprain on Nov. 2.

The club says it will continue to provide updates on the two as necessary but both players seem to be nearing their returns.

Getting them back would be a nice boost for the Timberwolves, with the schedule set to get more difficult starting next week.