Timberwolves host Detroit continuing to push for highest possible playoff seed in West

Following Wednesday morning’s shoot-around, Wolves forward Kyle Anderson and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker shared their thoughts.

The pair talked about how Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence has given opportunities to Rudy Gobert, Monte Morris, and Mike Conley Jr., and also given Anthony Edwards more of a chance to step into a playmaker role. They also discussed Jaden McDaniels’ shooting as of late, and the team’s overall offensive synergy.

The Wolves host Detroit on Wednesday before a pivotal game Friday at Denver.

The Wolves are currently the 3-seed in the West, 1 game back of 2-seed Oklahoma City and 1.5 games back of top seed Denver. The Wolves lead 4-seed L.A. Clippers by 5-games (and have the tiebreaker). In other words, with 11 regular season games to go, the 3-seed seems to be the floor.