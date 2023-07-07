Timberwolves guard Mike Conley wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

A Minnesota Timberwolves starter has won a leaguewide award.

Friday, the NBA announced Mike Conley as the recipient of the 2023-23 Joe Dumars Trophy for winning the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

It’s the fourth time Conley has won the award in his career, the most by any player in league history.

He becomes the first Timberwolves player to win the honor.

Conley, who just played his 16th season, appeared in 67 games for Minnesota and Utah last season, averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 assists per game on 42.8% shooting. He was acquired by Minnesota ahead of the trade deadline.