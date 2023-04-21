Timberwolves face “must win” in game three against Nuggets

nbsp;

The Timberwolves return home down 0-2 in their best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Minnesota was paced by Anthony Edwards’ 41-points, a playoff-record for the franchise, in a 122-113 loss to the Nuggets Wednesday night in game two. Jamal Murray led Denver with 40 points.

The Timberwolves need to get Karl-Anthony Towns back on track. Towns has hit just eight of his 27 shots and is averaging only 10.5 points per game through the first two games of the playoff series.

Game three is set for an 8:30 p.m. start Friday night at Target Center.