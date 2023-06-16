Former Armstrong HS and Indiana standout Race Thompson works out for Timberwolves

nbsp;

After six seasons playing for Indiana in the Big Ten, former Robbinsdale Armstrong high school standout Race Thompson is ready to start his pro career.

Thompson played 130 games for Indiana, including 91 starts in his final three seasons. His most productive statistical season came in 2021-22 when he averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds with a 53.6 field goal percentage.

Thompson was among draft prospects who worked out for the Timberwolves on Friday. Damion Baugh (TCU), Marcellus Earlington (San Diego), Caleb McConnell (Rutgers), ke Miles Jr. (TCU), and Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) were the others.

KSTP Sports spoke with Thompson after the workout.

Thompson is the son of Gophers football legend Darrell Thompson. He’s also worked out for the Nets and Wizards.

The Wolves have the 53rd overall pick (2nd round) in Thursday’s NBA Draft. They moved their first round pick last summer in the Rudy Gobert trade.