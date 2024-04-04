Timberwolves convert Garza’s 2-way deal to standard contract

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have converted the contract of one of the club’s two-way players to a standard deal, allowing him to play in the postseason.

Center Luka Garza has played in 21 games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game. He’s shot 47.8% from the field and 30% from three but has provided a good scoring burst off the bench when needed.

The University of Iowa product has dominated in the G League and only played in three games there this season, posting averages of 36.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Entering Thursday, Minnesota was tied for first in the Western Conference with Denver and is back in action Friday against Phoenix.