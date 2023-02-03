Wolves coach Finch, staff help out at Second Harvest Heartland

As part of the organization’s “Coaches Off the Court” initiative, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and the entire Timberwolves coaching staff Thursday participated in “Let’s Kick Hunger” Day in partnership with Second Harvest Heartland. Finch is a member of the Second Harvest Heartland board.

They helped bag potatoes at the facility in Brooklyn Park.

KSTP Sports spoke with Finch and Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole at the gathering.

For more than 20 years, Second Harvest Heartland served as the primary regional food bank for the Twin Cities metro, greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin. They are on the lookout for volunteers and financial help. The work never stops.

Finch touched on his involvement and fielded some questions about his team. The Wolves host Orlando on Friday night.