Timberwolves’ Chris Finch to coach Western Conference All-Stars

The NBA tonight announced that Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch will coach the Western Conference All-Stars in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Finch clinched the coaching honor after Sunday’s 111-90 Timberwolves win over the Houston Rockets.

It’s the first time in Finch’s career being named an All-Star Head Coach and the second time in Timberwolves history a head coach has been named to the All-Star Game. Flip Saunders coached the Western Conference All-Stars to a 136-132 victory at the 2004 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.