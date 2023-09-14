1-on-1 with new Timberwolves assistant coach Corliss Williamson

The Timberwolves start training camp on Fri. Sept. 29, then leave Sun. Oct. 1 for Abu Dhabi. The Wolves will play Dallas in two exhibitions in Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Oct. 5 and 7.

The Wolves have new players Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr., and rookies Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark.

They also have a new assistant coach who’s won championships at the college and NBA level. His name is Corliss Williamson. He comes to the Wolves after previous coaching stops with the Sacramento Kings (2013-16), Orlando Magic (2016-18) and Phoenix Suns (2018-19).

Williamson’s duties with the Wolves will focus a lot on the defensive end, namely transition defense and rebounding.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Williamson this week.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Williamson***

Prior to his coaching career, Williamson enjoyed a 12-year NBA playing career from 1995-2007 that featured stops with Detroit, Philadelphia and Sacramento. He won a championship in 2004 with the Pistons. Nicknamed “Big Nasty,” Williamson was named 2001-02 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Williamson won an NCAA Championship in 1994 at Arkansas.