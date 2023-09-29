Wolves All-Star Edwards all smiles at Media Day

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear: They’re going to build around Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension in the summer — five years, $207 million, with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million if he makes All-NBA. The extension starts with the 2024-2025 season.

Edwards ascended this summer, leading Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. The next ascension, seemingly, is him being mentioned as one of the 10 best players in the league.

At Thursday’s Media Day, Edwards touched on how much he benefited playing for the U.S., his work ethic getting better the older he gets, and much more.

Edwards was an All-Star for the first time this past season, and he has gotten better in each of his first three years with the Timberwolves.

His scoring, rebound, assist, steal and shooting numbers have increased each season. Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals on 46% shooting this past season — while shooting 37% from 3-point range.

Only nine players averaged as many points, rebounds and assists per game as Edwards. Of the nine, he was the youngest at 21. Add the steals per game to that list, and Edwards became the youngest player to have those averages in each of those categories since LeBron James in 2005-06.

The first practice of training camp is Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report