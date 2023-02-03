Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on All-Star snub: ‘I knew I wasn’t going to get in’

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, following Friday morning’s shoot-around at Mayo Clinic Square. The “A” topic was the news from Thursday night that Edwards is not an All-Star.

Edwards admitted that his slow start this season aided in his missing out. In his last 33 games, Edwards is averaging 26.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per. When the coaches had to hand in their ballots by Sunday at midnight, the Wolves were the 5th-seed in the West. All other top West teams have representation in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.