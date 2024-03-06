Timberwolves add TJ Warren on 10-day deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added another forward on a 10-day contract.

The club officially signed veteran T.J. Warren on Wednesday.

Warren most recently split time with Phoenix and Brooklyn last year but has appeared in 374 career games and made 236 starts over nine seasons in the NBA. Over that time, he’s put together career averages of 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 50.6% shooting. He’s also played in 10 career playoff games.

During his time with the Suns and Nets last year, he averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game in 42 games.

He’ll add scoring ability and some forward depth off the bench for the Timberwolves.