Timberwolves add Corliss Williamson to coaching staff

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added a new voice to the coaching staff.

Friday, the organization announced Corliss Williamson will serve as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Williamson has previously served as a coach for Sacramento (2013-16), Orlando (2016-18) and Phoenix (2018-19) after his 12-year NBA career, which included stops with Philadelphia, Sacramento and 2004 champions Detroit.

“Corliss is a fantastic addition to our staff,” Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience, both in the NBA and on the collegiate level. He will make a significant impact in a variety of areas of the team. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to our Timberwolves family.”

“I can’t wait to join the Minnesota Timberwolves staff and be a part of what Tim and Chris are building here in Minnesota,” Williamson said. “We have a lot of talent on this roster and I’m excited to get to work with our guys to help them be the best players on and off the court.”

Williamson was a great role player during his NBA career, scoring more bench points than anyone in the entire league from 1995-96 through 2006-07 and earning the nickname “Big Nasty.” He appeared in 822 games in his career, averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field. He also was named the 2001-02 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Before coaching in the NBA, Williamson served as an assistant coach for Arkansas Baptist College from 2007-2009 and the school’s head coach in 2009, then as the head coach at the University of Central Arkansas from 2010-2013.