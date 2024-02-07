Timberwolves acquire Monte Morris in trade with Pistons

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added depth at point guard ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline.

The Timberwolves have agreed to send small forward Troy Brown Jr., shooting guard Shake Milton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for point guard Monte Morris.

Morris will provide much-needed depth at the position behind starter Mike Conley.

The Iowa State alum was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Pistons last offseason, but has missed much of this season with back and quad injuries. In just six games this season, Morris has averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The NBA trade deadline is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, with the Timberwolves taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m.