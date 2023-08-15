Timberwolves’ 4 in-season tournament games set

The Minnesota Timberwolves now know their four group play games as part of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament this season.

Tuesday, the league announced the group play schedules, with Minnesota playing its first two games on the road before hosting the final two.

The Timberwolves will play 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama at San Antonio on Nov. 10 before visiting Stephen Curry and Golden State on Nov. 14. Then, the Wolves will host Sacramento on Nov. 24 before finishing up group play against Oklahoma City on Nov. 28.

The in-season tournament will officially start on Nov. 3 with the semifinals set to begin on Dec. 7 and a championship slated for Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

One team from each group plus one wild card for each conference will advance from group play to the knockout rounds, which will be single-elimination games starting Dec. 4. Those qualifying teams compete for prize money and the tournament trophy, known as the NBA Cup.

All tournament games count toward regular-season standings, except for the tournament championship game.

Minnesota’s full 2023-24 schedule will be announced at a later time.