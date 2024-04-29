Timberwolves 2nd round playoff tickets to go on sale Wednesday; schedule possibilities released

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the second round of the NBA playoffs for just the second time in franchise history after completing a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

After the game, the Timberwolves announced that tickets for its second-round playoff games will go on sale Wednesday morning, although fans with season tickets have priority access. Those tickets include the first two home games and the possible third home game in the series.

As the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, Minnesota will likely open the next series on the road, as second-seeded Denver has a 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. That means Minnesota’s home games in the second round would be Games 3, 4 and 6, if necessary.

Additionally, the NBA announced that if Denver wins Monday night to eliminate the Lakers, the Wolves-Nuggets series will start on Saturday and the following games would be set for May 6, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 19. However, if the Lakers win Monday night and push the series against Denver to six or seven games, the Timberwolves’ second-round series wouldn’t start until May 6 and the following games would be set for May 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 19.

If the Lakers come back to win their series over Denver, the Timberwolves would be the higher seed and host Games 1 and 2 of the second-round series, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary.

