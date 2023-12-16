Timberwolves spread cheer at annual holiday shopping spree

The Timberwolves, in partnership with A Mother’s Love Initiative, hosted 15 girls and boys for the team’s annual holiday shopping event at Target in Minnetonka Friday night.

The entire roster was there, having a blast bringing joy to the kids.

KSTP Sports spoke with forward Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Mike Conley Jr. in-between aisles during the shopping extravaganza.

***Click the video box above to watch KAT and Conley Jr. speak about the importance of the annual event, and to see the kids picking out all their favorite things***

Timberwolves corporate partners, Target and TCL added to the holiday cheer, including an additional $500 Target gift card and a 43 inch Smart TV for each youth and their families.

The Timberwolves are in 1st place in the West with a record of 18-5. They return to action Saturday night at Target Center vs. Indiana.