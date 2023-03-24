Tibbits’ jumper sinks Lakeville North; Wayzata advances to Class 4A championship

Wayzata’s Hayden Tibbits hit a jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Trojans a 79-77 win over Lakeville North in the Class 4A state semifinals Thursday night at Target Center.

Tibbits finished the game with 24 points and Jackson McAndrew led Wayzata with 28 points.

Hudson Vaith and Nolan Winter each scored 24 points for Lakeville North.

Wayzata will play Park Center in the Class 4A title game Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at Target Center. Park Center beat the Trojans in the championship game last season. Wayzata won the state title in 2021.