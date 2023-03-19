Thielen to sign with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are finalizing a 3-year contract with former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen announced the news on his Instagram account on Sunday.

The Vikings released Thielen on March 10. He will turn 33 before the next season starts, was set to count nearly $20 million against the salary cap this year, according to Spotrac. By releasing him, the Vikings cleared up more than $6.5 million in cap space.

Thielen, who played high school football in Detroit Lakes, amassed 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns across 135 games in his ten seasons with the Vikings.

The Panthers own the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are expected to choose a quarterback.