Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson brings us the ‘Scoop’ in video form every Thursday at 6:50 p.m.

This week he has notes on the Twins, Wolves, Lynx, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch The Scoop aircheck from Nov. 30***

MLB’s Winter Meetings begin Sunday in Nashville, so look for lots of scuttlebutt on the Twins to emerge over the next week.