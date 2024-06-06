‘The coldest uniform in the league’ — Vikings show off new all-white ‘Winter Warrior’ alternate uniform

Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings

The summer heat is here in the land of 10,000 lakes, but the Minnesota Vikings’ new alternate uniforms are looking pretty cold.

Unveiled on Thursday, the Vikings showed off its “Winter Warrior” alternative uniform, which was designed to be “the coldest uniform in the league.” It uses a matte, metallic gray pant stripe, dripping icicle serifs on the number font, and removes all warm colors. It also includes the first-ever non-purple helmet in team history, instead sporting more white with a metallic grey stripe.

Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings

Vikings Director of Brand & Design Alicia Dreyer said the uniform was designed around fans’ reactions in 2022 during the first Winter Whiteout game. After seeing the positive reaction, this new uniform design was created.

“We went into the first Winter Whiteout game two years ago anxious to see how Vikings fans would embrace wearing all white,” said Dreyer in a press release. “They loved it, and that reaction allowed us to really lean into this as the direction for our second alternate uniform. Some of the greatest feedback we received from that game was the fans’ desire to see an all-white helmet. It’s a two-year process to create new uniforms and helmets, so we appreciate the fans’ patience and hope they are as proud and excited of the result as we are.”

Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will wear the new uniforms on Dec. 16 when they host the Chicago Bears for a Monday night game. For fans looking to purchase the uniform, sales will be available on Friday, June 7, starting at 8 a.m.