Thank you, Lou! Joe Schmit’s State Tourney chat with retiring legend Lou Nanne

Lou Nanne has been broadcasting the Minnesota Boys Hockey State Tournament for 60 years but Saturday’s games will be his last.

A former player for the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota North Stars, for which he later served as general manager, Nanne is called the “Godfather of Minnesota Hockey” for a reason.

But after so many years of being involved with the State Tourney, Nanne is stepping away.

KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit talked with Nanne Friday night to highlight all he’s done and thank him for his contributions to Minnesota hockey. Click the video box above to watch the full segment.

As for what Nanne is most proud of, he says, “The fact that I’ve been able to bring the game to listeners, and I hear it all the time, in a way that they enjoy it and understand it … and I’m bringing some people that are watching the game, that haven’t seen the game or know the game real well, and they both feel the same way that it’s entertaining to them, it’s fulfilling for me.”

You can tune in to watch Lou’s final call starting at 7 p.m. on 45TV or on Prep45.com for the Class AA State Championship between Edina and Chanhassen. The Minnesota State High School Hockey League will have a special presentation honoring him before faceoff.

