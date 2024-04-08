Tessa Johnson’s high school coach shares thoughts on her NCAA Championship win

Tessa Johnson of Albertville has many accolades attached to her name: McDonald’s All-American, State Champion, Metro Player of the Year, and Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year.

The freshman can now add NCAA Champion to the growing list. She had a career-high 19 points for the University of South Carolina in Sunday’s victory. The Gamecocks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday in Cleveland to win the title.

South Carolina’s reserves, led by guard Johnson, outscored Iowa’s 37-0. That was as big a key as any in South Carolina’s win.

KSTP Sports spoke with Kent Hamre, the head girls basketball coach at St. Michael-Albertville high school. Hamre and Johnson led St. Michael-Albertville to the 2023 4A state title.

He touched on Tessa’s amazing accomplishment, the emotions of helping develop an athlete like Tessa, and how even as a freshman, she handled the pressure with poise and confidence.

Johnson had 15 points in South Carolina’s Elite Eight win over Oregon State.