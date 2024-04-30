Former Hopkins basketball star Taylor Woodson pumped to come home to play for Gophers

Former Hopkins girls basketball forward Taylor Woodson announced earlier this month that she’s coming home to play for the Gophers.

Woodson, a Minnetonka native and Hopkins High School graduate, spent last season at Michigan, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game. She’ll have three years of eligibility left.

“Taylor is a great addition to our program,” Gophers Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a statement. “She is an athletic perimeter player who has the ability to impact the game in many ways. She pushes the ball up the floor, she gets to the rim and creates shots either for herself or for her teammates. She moves well without the ball, and she defends and rebounds at a high level. Taylor was a two-time state champion at Hopkins and she is someone whom our community knows well. We are really excited about having Taylor come home and play for the Gophers, and we look forward to her continuing to grow and develop her game.”

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Woodson, who’s wrapping up classes in Ann Arbor, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Woodson***

On the Gophers, Woodson will reunite with her high school teammate Amaya Battle, a current Minnesota guard. Battle and Woodson, a former four-star recruit, helped lead Hopkins to two state titles and earned all-state and all-conference honors her senior year.

She also has a family tie to the university, as her father, Johnny, was a wide receiver for the Gophers back in the ’90s.