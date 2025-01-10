T.J. Hockenson receives Ed Block Courage Award for recovery following knee surgery

The Minnesota Vikings on Friday announced tight end T.J. Hockenson will receive the team’s 2024 Ed Block Courage Award — an honor given to a player from each team who “exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”

Hockenson — coming off a knee surgery that cut his 2023 season short — made his 2024 debut on Nov. 3. He went on to play in 10 games, reeling in 41 receptions for 455 receiving yards. He was also named as a Pro Bowl alternate despite his truncated season.

Recent Ed Block Courage Award winners for the Vikings include offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, wide receiver Blake Proehl and linebacker Anthony Barr.