Surging Wolves host Golden State Wednesday, then dive into 5-game gauntlet

Winners in four of their last five games, the Timberwolves have Golden State at Target Center on Wednesday night then have a five-game run that could alter the tone of their season.

Wolves players Mike Conley and Naz Reid discuss the team's new-look lineup that's produced results, and recent positives (rebounding) and negatives (turnovers) they've experienced

While Golden State is down from the lofty spots they’ve occupied in the standings the last several years, they arrive in town sitting 12th-place. But, in the tightly-packed Western Conference standings, they’re only five games out of 4th.

After the Warriors game, the Wolves dive into games at New York (#3 in East), vs Cleveland (#1 in East), at Memphis (#3 in West), at Dallas (#6 in West) and vs Denver (#4 in West).