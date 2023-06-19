Struggling Twins line-up gets ready for four-game series with Red Sox

nbsp;

The Minnesota Twins open up a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins had a rough weekend series against Detroit – losing three of four games to the Tigers – but they remain in first place in the AL Central. Designated hitter Byron Buxton has yet to find a groove at the plate since coming off the injured list. He’s 0-for-21 with 12 strikeouts in his last seven games.

Boston Red Sox (37-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -134, Red Sox +114; over/under is 8 runs

Minnesota has a 21-17 record in home games and a 36-36 record overall. The Twins have hit 90 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Boston is 37-35 overall and 16-17 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 10-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 24 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)