Stillwater’s Monty leads CSP softball to historic start to season

The Concordia St. Paul softball team is off to a hot start to their season, and is undefeated in conference play, at 10-0. A true freshman from Stillwater has a big part in the Golden Bears golden season.

Freshman Alexis Monty has had numbers like a .550 batting average and a .590 on-base percentage this season. She has had the third-best batting average in the nation and fourth-best on-base percentage. Her .721 slugging percentage has been as high as third in the conference.

“There is a lot more to go in to this, I think we can go as far as we are mentally ready for,” Monty told KSTP Sports. “We have to put our minds to it, and hope for the best.”

The Golden Bears are undefeated in NSIC play, the best conference start in school history and have currently won ten straight games. The Golden Bears are 28-6 overall.

Concordia St. Paul will host Minnesota-Duluth in a double header on Saturday starting at noon.