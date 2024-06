The Stillwater Ponies are now 12-2 on their season following a 24-6 victory over the Totino-Grace Eagles at the St. Croix Valley Recreation Center on Friday afternoon in their Section 1A quarterfinal matchup.

Grant Giese and Brock Lynskey each scored four goals for the Ponies.

Stillwater will take on Mahtomedi on Monday in the section semifinals.

