Stillwater softball prepares for 2023 season

KSTP Sports recently spoke with coach Angie Ryan, senior shortstop Alexis Monty, and junior 2nd baseman Lilly Grundner of Stillwater high school softball.

The trio talked about traveling to Florida to train, their season-ending loss to White Bear Lake last year, and where they see the team going this year.

Stillwater is supposed to play White Bear Lake on Friday, weather pending.