Q&A: Stillwater native Sara Scalia enjoying last ride with Indiana Hoosiers

Stillwater native Sara Scalia is hoping to lead the Indiana Hoosiers on a lengthy postseason run. The Hoosiers are 24-4, with three of their four losses coming vs. top-15 teams. Indiana has wins over ranked No. 19 Tennessee and No. 4 Iowa.

After going 15-0 at home this year, Indiana is pushing hard to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. A key for that to happen is to have a good showing this weekend at the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center. 3-seed Indiana plays 6-seed Michigan Friday night in the quarterfinals.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Scalia, via Zoom, to hear about her and her team’s special season so far.

Scalia was named first team All-Big Ten after a sensational regular season. The fifth-year senior averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, and she shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range, which ranked 13th in the nation. She shot a career-best 43.9 percent from the field.

Before transferring to Indiana, Scalia played three years for the Gophers. She averaged 17.0 points per game during the 2021-22 season and made 41 percent of her three-pointers.